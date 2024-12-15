Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 2,500 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.26. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.