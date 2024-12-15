Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 366 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Capital City Bank Group worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $658.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

