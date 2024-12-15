Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 889,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 178,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $9.04 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $178,038.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,027.94. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $536,275. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

