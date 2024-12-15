Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

NYSE VZLA opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

