Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 647,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWMN stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,560. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $233,837 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

