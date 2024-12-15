Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,731 shares of company stock worth $2,015,861. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

