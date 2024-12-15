Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,054.84. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $339,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
