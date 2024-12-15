Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Trading Down 2.5 %

ARHS opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Bank of America lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

