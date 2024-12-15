Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $397,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,654.88. This represents a 6.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,439,012 shares of company stock worth $17,063,335. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

