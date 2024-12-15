Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

