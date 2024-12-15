10,000 Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.58. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

