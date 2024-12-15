Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Stock

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Price Performance

TXNM Energy stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. TXNM Energy has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $50.28.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $569.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. TXNM Energy’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.