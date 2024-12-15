Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Stock Price

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
TXNM Energy Price Performance
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
TXNM Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
