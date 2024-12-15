Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $86.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

WMT opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $757.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $142,840,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,979,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,981,442,399.24. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,309,091 shares of company stock worth $183,375,539 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

