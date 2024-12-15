United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,617.80. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

