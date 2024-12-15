United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Roth Mkm

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of UNFI opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $200,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,617.80. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 587,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 237,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 122,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 352.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $917,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

