UBS Group Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $147.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.84 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.