AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in AECOM by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,109,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

