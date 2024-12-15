Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.23.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
