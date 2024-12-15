Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

RUN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,148.60. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,691 shares of company stock worth $2,550,601 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $76,152,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $35,387,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

