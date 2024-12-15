Critical Review: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ)

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Intelligent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60% Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Intelligent Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.73 million 2.83 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.19 Intelligent Group $2.63 million 4.81 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Group.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

