ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) vs. Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Critical Analysis

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENN Energy and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50

Centuri has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.51%. Given Centuri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centuri is more favorable than ENN Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A Centuri -8.90% -55.33% -9.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENN Energy and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ENN Energy and Centuri”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN Energy $16.11 billion 0.51 $963.10 million N/A N/A Centuri $2.59 billion 0.72 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

ENN Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also distributes and sells piped gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other multi-energy products; operates vehicle gas refuelling stations; and provides services related to low-carbon integrated solutions. In addition, it is involved in the integrated energy business; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing and sell of LNG, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

