Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.07.
MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International
Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %
MDLZ opened at $61.93 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mondelez International
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.