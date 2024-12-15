Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.07.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $159,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.93 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.