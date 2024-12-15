Comparing Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) and Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Nemus Bioscience”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($71.13) 0.00 Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.19 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemus Bioscience has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Nemus Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -302.61% Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -924.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Nemus Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Panbela Therapeutics and Nemus Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nemus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155,445.19%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Nemus Bioscience.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats Nemus Bioscience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

About Nemus Bioscience

Nemus Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Its products under research comprise NB2111 for use in treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy; and NB2222 for the treatment of uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Mississippi to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

