PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Head-To-Head Review

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Balincan USA and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Balincan USA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A PSQ -227.52% -404.92% -112.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Balincan USA and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 0.00 PSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

PSQ has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.41%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Balincan USA.

This table compares Balincan USA and PSQ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 26.21 -$53.33 million ($1.26) -3.40

Balincan USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Balincan USA has a beta of 6.31, indicating that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Balincan USA

(Get Free Report)

Tekumo LLC designs and develops on-demand service as a service (SaaS)-based platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Balincan USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balincan USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.