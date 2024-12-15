Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. The trade was a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

