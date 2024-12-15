Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average is $186.77. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.32 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $287.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $1,299,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,824.16. This trade represents a 12.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,590 shares of company stock valued at $58,284,749 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

