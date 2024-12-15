Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $202.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLN

Talen Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

TLN opened at $207.46 on Friday. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.