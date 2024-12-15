Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WBD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

