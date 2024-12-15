TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TASK. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TASK stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TaskUs by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 357.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

