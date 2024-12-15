StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

