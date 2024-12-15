Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRVI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,395,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

