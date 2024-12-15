Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VYGR opened at $6.27 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

