Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWST. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.
In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $170,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,753.66. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $64,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,652. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,508. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
