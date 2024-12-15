Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $320.33

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $303.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 28.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

