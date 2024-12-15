American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Scotiabank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.99.

AAL opened at $16.92 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

