DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $685.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.88.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $465.69 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.16 and its 200 day moving average is $523.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,793 shares of company stock worth $18,069,669 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $663,745,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after buying an additional 571,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,919,000 after buying an additional 491,627 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.