Bank of America Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $605.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $640.00 to $605.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.88.

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $465.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.26. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,069,669. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

