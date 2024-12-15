Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Down 19.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) traded down 19.2% on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 560 to GBX 510. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impax Asset Management Group traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.34). 1,409,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 308,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £322.46 million, a P/E ratio of 812.90, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 377.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,032.26%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

