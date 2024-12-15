Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE TCI opened at $28.16 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

