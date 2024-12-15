Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 833,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

