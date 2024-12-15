Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price at $26,072.00

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26,072.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 275.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 62,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 117,594 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $760,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $779.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,106.36.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

