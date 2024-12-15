Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price at $26,072.00

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26,072.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $779.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,106.36.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
