SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

SkyWest stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $446,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,831.78. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $2,801,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,372.98. This represents a 68.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

