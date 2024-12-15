Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.66.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
DFLI stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.87.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
