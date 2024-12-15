Critical Review: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

reAlpha Tech has a beta of -3.53, indicating that its stock price is 453% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for reAlpha Tech and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

reAlpha Tech presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given reAlpha Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -2,035.17% -45.22% -36.74% Broad Street Realty -49.69% -373.96% -5.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Broad Street Realty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $310,000.00 174.60 N/A N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.09 -$3.09 million ($0.84) -0.13

reAlpha Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

reAlpha Tech beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

