CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Head-To-Head Analysis

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and Clear Secure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $751.89 million 18.16 -$66.50 million $0.27 1,160.64 Clear Secure $613.58 million 5.99 $28.11 million $0.86 30.66

Clear Secure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberArk Software. Clear Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Clear Secure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CyberArk Software and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software 1.38% 2.29% 0.99% Clear Secure 10.93% 48.28% 12.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CyberArk Software and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 1 25 0 2.96 Clear Secure 1 2 3 0 2.33

CyberArk Software presently has a consensus target price of $333.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Clear Secure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Volatility & Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Secure beats CyberArk Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

