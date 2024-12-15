Head-To-Head Contrast: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 18.53% 10.41% 1.16% Finward Bancorp 10.44% 7.60% 0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.9% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Finward Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 2.94 $55.39 million $3.16 11.59 Finward Bancorp $70.21 million 1.91 $8.38 million $2.69 11.58

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Finward Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

