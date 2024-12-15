Critical Analysis: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) versus Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 17.25% 8.19% 1.00% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bay National 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for First Bancshares and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $37.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Bay National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and Bay National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $387.64 million 2.91 $75.46 million $2.21 16.37 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Bay National on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes, construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers online internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant services, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates full-service banking and financial service offices, motor bank facility, and loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

