Reviewing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Synchrony Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $208.75 million 11.80 -$28.95 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $20.71 billion 1.28 $2.24 billion $7.66 8.89

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 2 8 1 2.91 Synchrony Financial 1 6 14 1 2.68

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $17.56, indicating a potential upside of 33.91%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $61.53, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -36.10% -8.01% -7.37% Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

