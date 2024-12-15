BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Financial Survey

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BetterLife Pharma and Rezolute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rezolute 0 0 8 0 3.00

Rezolute has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 425.60%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rezolute is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A -205.15% -147.23% Rezolute N/A -69.83% -62.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Rezolute”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A Rezolute N/A N/A -$68.46 million ($1.27) -3.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Rezolute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rezolute beats BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BetterLife Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BetterLife Pharma, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products. It distributes its product under the Pivot Naturals brand. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.